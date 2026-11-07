Oregon, Minnesota, New Mexico and Washington state have sued the administration of US President Donald Trump over planned requirements for Medicaid recipients. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court in Oregon, STAT News reports.

States’ position

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed the lawsuit on behalf of the states. The complaint states that the changes could cause irreparable harm to the states in the areas of their authority, finances and public health. The plaintiffs also said that the administration has no authority to force states to implement these changes.

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Conditions for retaining coverage

The lawsuit was filed less than 60 days before the January 1 deadline. The One Big Beautiful Bill, passed in 2025, provides that Medicaid recipients must work, volunteer or study for at least 80 hours each month to retain health insurance coverage. Several exemptions are provided for people with disabilities.

This is another lawsuit against sweeping changes to the Medicaid program. Less than a week before it was filed, a federal judge ruled that introducing work requirements would cause irreparable harm.

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