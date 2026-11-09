In Italy, driver Robert Kubica said after the final round of the World Endurance Championship WEC season at the Monza circuit that he would no longer race the yellow Ferrari of the AF Corse team. As Interia Sport reports, he made the statement after finishing the six-hour race.

Eighth place after problems in the race

Kubica's crew, which also included Phil Hanson and Yifei Ye, finished the race in eighth position. At the start of the race, the yellow Ferrari had incorrect tire pressure, and during the fourth hour of the race, a wheel came off the car. The team was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop, losing time as a result.

After the finish, Kubica said in a short Instagram video that the race in Monza had been his last behind the wheel of the yellow Ferrari. According to him, he had expected the relevant announcement to be made before the race weekend, but this did not happen.

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Three seasons with AF Corse

Kubica spent three seasons with AF Corse. Last year, he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and also became world vice-champion together with the team. He called the current season difficult: after the race in Monza, he said that another opportunity to fight for a podium or victory had been lost.

The driver did not disclose his future plans, but he had previously told journalist Cezary Gutowski that he would like to race at Le Mans again. The powrotroberta.pl portal suggested that Kubica could remain with Ferrari and move to the factory team, but this assumption was not confirmed by the driver himself. Places in the McLaren, Peugeot and BMW teams were also mentioned among the possible options.

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