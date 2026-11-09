In Rishon LeZion, Israel, a series of shootings, grenade attacks and alleged extortion attempts have caused concern among residents of the Narkisim neighborhood. People fear that conflicts between members of criminal groups could endanger bystanders, including children and elderly people, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Over recent months, grenades have been thrown toward residential buildings, while gunfire has been directed at apartment blocks. Police are carrying out investigative and operational search measures to identify those involved in these incidents.

Investigation into a possible criminal conflict

In one case, investigators gathered sufficient evidence to bring charges against two individuals in a case linked to a dispute between the Musli and Jarushi criminal organizations. According to the investigation, residents of Modiin and Holon acted as hired perpetrators of crimes for payment.

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They are also linked to car arsons in Netanya and the throwing of a stun grenade into a restaurant in Ramat Gan. The arrests were made at a gas station near Highway No. 4, after which indictments were filed in the case.

Attacks on residential buildings

About two months ago, a grenade was thrown near the apartment door of the wife of convicted criminal Shlomi Niamchik, who is serving a prison sentence. Later, the lobby of the same building was shot at during the night. One version of the investigation is that the shooting may have been an attempt to send a message to Niamchik through his alleged ties to people connected to the Jarushi organization.

At the same time, police have not established a link between these episodes and the dispute between the Musli and Jarushi organizations and are examining other possible motives. Separately, law enforcement officers are investigating threats and gunfire near the home of a wealthy contractor of French origin: investigators suspect that criminal elements were trying to collect debts from him incurred by his son in connection with cryptocurrency activities.

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