A criminal case has been registered in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, against four police officers, including a former police station chief, as well as two other individuals. The case concerns their alleged involvement in the unlawful detention of a man and the taking of cash and valuables worth more than 1.4 million rupees, Dawn reports.

Claim of a search and missing property

The case was registered at Sambal police station following a complaint by Owais Butt. The incident described in the complaint occurred on August 19 at Owais Butt’s dera in Sector F-12.

According to the FIR, a guest of Butt’s informed him by telephone about an altercation between his employees and neighbors. After that, the complainant’s cousin, Khawar Butt, arrived at the dera. The complaint states that he saw police officers and two other individuals searching the premises and breaking doors.

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According to the FIR, the police station chief threatened Khawar Butt with a weapon and took his mobile phone after he objected to the police officers’ actions. The suspects later, according to the complainant, took 475,000 rupees in cash and valuables worth 1 million rupees. Khawar Butt was also taken to the police station and released the following morning.

Appeals to courts

Owais Butt told Dawn that the police had also filed a fabricated case against him over a fight. The following day, he obtained pre-arrest bail from a court, and the court later closed the case after the complainant in it said that he knew nothing about it.

According to Butt, he went to court seeking the registration of a case against the police officers and other individuals, but the police did not comply with the relevant order. He then filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court, which also ordered the police to register the case.

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