Cortis surpasses 1.5 billion Spotify streams — Korea Herald

South Korean K-pop group Cortis has surpassed 1.5 billion cumulative streams on Spotify in the 15 months since its debut. The label Big Hit Music reported this, according to Korea Herald.

16 songs in the catalog

According to the publication, Cortis received the highest number of streams on the platform among male K-pop groups that debuted over the past year. The group achieved this result with 16 songs: 15 tracks from two mini-albums and “Mention Me,” a soundtrack for Stephen Curry’s animated film “GOAT.”

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Most popular track

The song with the most streams was “Redred,” the lead single from the second mini-album “Greengreen”: it has been streamed more than 276 million times. The six-track mini-album was released in May, and as of October, its sales had exceeded 4.4 million copies, according to a local analytics service.

In August, for the first anniversary of its debut, the group added two more songs to the release and issued an expanded version of “Greengreen.”

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