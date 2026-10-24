In Australia, Queensland state MP Amanda Stoker will take up the post of minister for child safety and the prevention of domestic and family violence. She will replace Amanda Camm, who decided this week to relinquish her ministerial portfolios due to health problems.

Stoker’s new portfolios

Stoker, who represents the electoral district of Oodgeroo, will also be responsible for families, seniors and disability services. She previously served as assistant minister for finance, trade, employment and training, and represented Queensland in the federal Senate from 2018 to 2022.

As ABC News Australia reports, this is the first major change to Queensland Premier David Crisafulli’s government since the LNP came to power in 2024.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Amanda Camm’s decision

Camm informed the premier of her decision on Thursday and stressed that it was her own. She returned to work only two weeks ago after a six-week sick leave and major surgery.

Camm said her recovery was still ongoing, and that the stress and workload associated with a ministerial position would not help the process. In recent months, she has faced increased scrutiny over a situation in which children in residential care facilities slept on the floor in child safety office buildings, as well as cuts to funding for the domestic and family violence prevention sector in the latest state budget. She did not say whether she would run in the next election.

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