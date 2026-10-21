Australian independent MP Helen Haines had both legs amputated after being hit by a car near her electoral office in Wangaratta, Australia. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing the politician's husband, Phil Haines.

MP's condition

According to Phil Haines, the suspect ran over his wife with a car twice on Monday. The MP's left leg was amputated after the incident, while doctors tried to save her right leg for several days, but unsuccessfully.

Haines remains in critical condition. Her husband said that she is alive and her condition is stable.

Helen Haines is an independent member of the Australian Parliament representing the rural electorate of Indi. She was elected to parliament in 2019 and retained her seat in the 2022 and 2025 elections. Before her political career, she worked in nursing, midwifery and academia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Charges and investigation

Brendan Nugent, 43, a resident of the town of Tarrawingee in Haines' electorate, was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing injury to an officer. Court documents also include charges of cultivating and possessing cannabis.

According to the source, people present at the scene restrained the suspect until he was arrested by police. Law enforcement considers the attack targeted but an isolated incident. The motive is being investigated; Victoria Police said it had found no prior direct contact between Haines and the accused.

No bail application was made, and the hearing was adjourned until February 4.

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