10 US military transport aircraft arrive in Israel — Jerusalem Post

Ten US Air Force military transport aircraft have arrived at air bases in southern Israel. As the Jerusalem Post reports, citing Israeli broadcaster KAN, the flights were part of a larger air convoy transporting military equipment across Middle Eastern countries.

Flights from a base in Texas

According to KAN, the aircraft arrived from the US Fort Bliss base in Texas, which stores one of the largest US stockpiles of air defense assets. The broadcaster suggested that the cargo may have included air defense equipment to protect US facilities in the region.

KAN estimates that the aircraft may also have replenished US stocks of interceptor missiles in Israel for systems such as THAAD and Patriot. The type of transport aircraft was not specified, though possible options include the C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III, which are capable of carrying heavy cargo.

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Coordination regarding Iran

The aircraft landed at Ovda and Nevatim air bases. Several squadrons of Israeli F-35I fighter jets are based at Nevatim, in particular.

Other aircraft in the convoy arrived in Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, according to KAN. This comes amid reports that the United States is deploying an additional Patriot system to the region due to a possible escalation with Iran.

An Israeli source told KAN that the United States and Israel are closely coordinating their actions regarding Iran. According to the source, the US and Israeli sides are preparing for possible decisions by US President Donald Trump, although no decision has yet been made. KAN also reported replenishment of US weapons stockpiles in the Middle East and an order for some US military personnel to leave the region.

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