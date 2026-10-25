Druze block Highway 6 in Israel after Tel Aviv attack — Jerusalem Post

Druze protesters on October 25 blocked southbound traffic on Highway 6 near the Elyakim interchange in northern Israel. Participants in the protest set tires on fire, causing major traffic jams. Police deployed officers from the Northern District and the traffic unit to the scene, after which traffic on the highway was restored, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Reason for the protest

The action took place after an attack on three young Druze men at a Tel Aviv club on the night from Thursday to Friday. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers began beating the men after hearing them speak Arabic. Before the attack, they shouted that they did not want to see Arabs at the venue.

One of the victims, who was soon due to join the Israel Defense Forces, tried to protect his two friends, who are active military personnel, and was stabbed. He sustained injuries to his back, arm and face. The man was taken to hospital, and his condition was assessed as moderate.

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Politicians' reaction

After visiting one of the injured men, Democrats party chairman Yair Golan condemned the attack. He said that Druze and Arabs are an integral part of Israeli society and linked the violence to incitement and racism. Golan accused National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of spreading hatred.

Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman also condemned the incident and called on police to thoroughly investigate the case and hold the attackers accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Police said they would uphold the right to express opinions and protest within the law, but would not allow actions that threaten people's safety or disrupt public order.

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