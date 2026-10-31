The Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council in Australia has approved a preferred road extension option that предусматривает routing the road through the Wandiyali-Environa nature reserve. The selected route, known as option five, is to be submitted for consideration by the New South Wales state government.

As ABC News Australia reports, the 300-hectare reserve includes open woodland and grassland. It is home to rare or threatened plant and animal species, including gang-gang cockatoos and pink-tailed worm lizards. Earlier this year, a koala, which is rarely seen in the Australian Capital Territory region, was also spotted there.

Council's arguments

Council Mayor Kenrick Winchester called option five the only viable one. According to him, all of the routes considered have problematic aspects, but the council does not support routing the road through existing residential development. He explained that the council would prefer to limit the impact on the reserve area rather than demolish or compulsorily acquire homes.

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The selected option is more expensive than several alternatives, but a consultancy report found that it had a higher benefit-cost ratio. The council plans to conduct studies to substantiate the need for this route before the New South Wales environment minister.

Objections from conservationists

Environmental coordinator and landowner Carolyn Larkham opposed the council's decision. She noted that alternative routes exist and that the reserve continues to yield new observations of regionally rare species.

Matt Whiting, chair of the Conservation Council ACT biodiversity working group, said he understood the need of Googong residents for improved transport connections with Canberra and the Australian Capital Territory. At the same time, he stressed that 25 years of work had been spent protecting this area. Larkham also noted that habitat fragmentation causes gradual damage to natural areas. A decision by the state government is not expected before the middle of next year.

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