Israeli forces have intensified attacks in southern Lebanon: shelling populated areas, firing machine guns, blowing up and setting homes on fire. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Lebanon’s National News Agency NNA.

Shelling of several areas

According to NNA, intense machine-gun fire targeted the towns of Khiam and Kantara. Residential homes were also set on fire in Kantara. In the town of Tayri, in the Bint Jbeil district, the Israeli army carried out an explosion.

Artillery shelled Wadi al-Hujayr in the direction of the town of Tulin with 155-mm shells. The outskirts of Kfar Shuba in the Arkoub region, the outskirts of Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil district, and Wadi Zibqin in the Tyre district also came under fire. The area between Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiya was subjected to intermittent artillery shelling.

House blown up and person goes missing

Separately, the agency reported that the home of Kfar Shuba resident Hassan Nabaa was blown up on the Kfar Shuba–Sedana Hill–Shebaa road. The house and its property were destroyed. An interceptor missile also exploded over the town of Taybeh.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In addition, contact was lost in Wadi al-Hujayr with a young man from the town of Rubb Thalathin. According to NNA, he stopped his car in the area and headed on foot toward Kantara.

The attacks took place after technical military meetings between representatives of Beirut and Tel Aviv on October 20 and 21 in Tampa, Florida, mediated by the United States. The sides did not announce a breakthrough or a joint statement, but reportedly agreed to continue negotiations amid disputes over the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

According to Anadolu Agency, the framework agreement concluded on June 26 provided for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups. Since March 2, at least 4,386 people have been killed in Israeli operations in Lebanon, according to the agency, another 12,407 have been injured, and more than one million people have been displaced.

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