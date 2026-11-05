Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who represents the Peace Board of US President Donald Trump, held separate meetings in Israel with President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on November 5. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Meeting with the president

Blair's talks with Herzog took place at the presidential residence in Jerusalem. They were held between rounds of Herzog's consultations with political parties following last week's elections to the 26th Knesset.

According to KAN News, Blair is also scheduled to meet on Friday with Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Plan for Gaza

Blair arrived in Israel for a series of meetings with senior officials devoted to the next stages of Trump's plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The visit comes amid pressure from Washington to advance the initiative, while negotiations with Hamas have long been at a deadlock and the Israeli army continues operations in the Gaza Strip.

Blair is expected to discuss the possible start of work in Gaza by a Palestinian technocratic committee and the deployment of international stabilization forces. The proposed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza would be responsible for civilian administration and restoring basic services, while international forces would help establish security mechanisms during the transition period.

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