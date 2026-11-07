Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai will not countersign an amendment to the Senior Citizens Welfare Act that provides for the central government to fully pay National Health Insurance contributions for some people aged 65 and over. This was reported by Taipei Times, citing Cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee.

Annual costs of NT$40 billion

According to the government’s estimate, implementing the amendment would cost about NT$40 billion annually, or approximately US$1.22 billion. About 80% of Taiwan’s residents aged 65 and over would be eligible for full coverage of insurance contributions.

Lee said the Cabinet considers the provision an encroachment on its constitutional powers over policymaking and budgeting, as it obliges the government to increase spending. According to her, this contradicts Article 70 of the Constitution of the Republic of China and Article 91 of the Budget Act.

The spokeswoman also warned that the additional spending could reduce funding for elderly care, long-term care and other social programs. She added that as the population ages, costs will rise, increasing the financial pressure on younger generations.

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Assistance for low-income people and political dispute

Another government concern is that the amendment removes the obligation of local authorities to help pay medical expenses not covered by insurance for elderly people who cannot afford them. According to Lee, about 66,000 people currently meet the criteria for such assistance.

The amendment was approved by parliament by 60 votes to 39, with support from the opposition Kuomintang and Taiwan People’s Party, which together hold a majority. Cho’s refusal became the ninth case in which a law passed by parliament did not take effect amid political confrontation between the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition.

Under Article 37 of the Constitution of the Republic of China, the president requires the premier’s countersignature to promulgate laws or issue decrees. Opposition parties argue that the government should ask parliament to reconsider the legislation rather than block it through the absence of a countersignature.

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