Turkey challenges Cyprus Navtex on cable surveys — Cyprus Mail

Turkey issued a counter-Navtex message challenging the authority of the Republic of Cyprus to publish maritime notices concerning an area in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara says this area is part of its continental shelf, Cyprus Mail reports.

Surveys for the submarine cable

Turkish Navtex message No. 1100/26, issued by the station in Antalya on November 6, was a response to the Cypriot notice MA86-337/26. It concerns geophysical surveys involving the research vessel Kobi Ruegg for the East to Med Corridor submarine telecommunications cable project.

The cable is intended to connect Saudi Arabia and Greece. The surveys were scheduled for November 2–15 within the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Cyprus.

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Ankara’s position

In its counter-notice, Ankara described the Cypriot notice as having been issued by an “unauthorized station” and stated that the relevant maritime area falls under the jurisdiction of the Turkish Navtex service. Turkey also referred to the coordinates of the outer limits of its continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean, submitted to the UN on March 18, 2020, in document A/74/757.

Separately, Turkey objected to the use of the name “Cyprus” in the Republic of Cyprus’ notice. Ankara claims that the “Cyprus” mentioned in the notice does not correspond to the state established in 1960. It also stated that the use of this name does not imply recognition of the Republic of Cyprus and does not affect Turkey’s rights and obligations under the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee and Treaty of Establishment.

The Turkish counter-Navtex message will remain in effect until November 16, 2026.

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