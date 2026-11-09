Protective bund collapses near Tarbela Dam tunnel in Pakistan — Dawn

In Swabi, Pakistan, a protective bund near the unfinished Tunnel No. 5, being built as part of the Tarbela Dam Fifth Extension Project, collapsed on Monday. The collapse caused a sudden surge of water from the reservoir, Dawn reports.

Emergency at the site

Following the incident, an emergency was declared at the site. Construction work was suspended, and workers were instructed to move to safer locations. These measures were taken after the collapse of the protective structure and the sudden inflow of water from the reservoir.

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Cause of collapse being investigated

An official who witnessed the event described the situation as a major catastrophe. According to him, it was not clear at the time how and why the collapse occurred. Dawn published its first report on the incident on November 9, 2026, and said it was awaiting additional information.

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