The Yemeni army said it had neutralized 307 fighters and commanders of the Houthi movement in 736 operations over the past 24 hours. According to its data, 68 pieces of military equipment and weaponry were destroyed or damaged.

Yemen Dawn Operation

As Anadolu Agency reports, the operations were carried out as part of the Yemen Dawn offensive. According to the army, their targets included command centers, troop concentrations, reinforcements, weapons depots and Houthi supply routes.

The military did not specify how many of the 307 people it described as neutralized were killed or wounded. The Houthi movement did not immediately comment on the statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fighting in Taiz province

In the southwestern province of Taiz, the army reported a strike on a command center, heavy weapons positions and weapons depots in an abandoned hotel. The military claims that the Houthis used the building as an observation post and firing position to threaten residential areas and maintain the siege of the city. Government forces also carried out raids, according to their data, to suppress fire from the area.

Fighting in Taiz continues. Government forces control the city center, while the Houthis have recently advanced in rural and coastal areas. The Houthis control a significant part of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and their allies control Aden and large areas of the southern and eastern provinces.

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