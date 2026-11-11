Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides arrived at the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, where he was greeted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had already left the stage by that point and therefore did not greet the Cypriot leader, Cyprus Mail reports.

Nicosia’s reaction

Most other world leaders arriving at the summit were greeted jointly by Guterres and Erdogan. Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis called the Turkish president’s departure from the stage “a display of disrespect towards the UN.”

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Other participants

Earlier, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman was greeted at the summit by Erdogan, while Guterres did not do so. On Wednesday morning, Ünal Üstel, Fikri Ataoğlu and Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu also arrived in Antalya to participate in the summit. The publication gives the names of their positions in quotation marks.

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