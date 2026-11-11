Romania’s Razvan Marin will not play for the national team in Saturday’s home UEFA Nations League match against Poland. He will miss the game due to a suspension for accumulated cards, Interia Sport reports.

A loss for Romania’s national team

Interia Sport cites the Romanian publication Adevarul, which also reported that Marin will be unavailable for the match against Poland. The Polish outlet described the footballer’s absence as a significant personnel setback for the hosts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The match against Romania will be Poland’s first during the November training camp. The team led by Jan Urban has four points in the Nations League and faces two difficult matches ahead. According to Interia Sport, Poland’s national team has to look back more than forward in the tournament.

Previous match in Warsaw

In the teams’ first meeting in Warsaw, Poland secured a big victory over Romania. Interia Sport notes that the course of that game was affected by the early sending-off of a Romania national team player. The next match will take place on Romania’s home field.

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