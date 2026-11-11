In Israel, Yashar party leader and Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise particular caution on security matters and state decisions until a new government is formed. He also asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to intervene to ensure that he receives regular security briefings from the head of government, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Call to refrain from decisions

In a letter to Netanyahu, Eisenkot said that during this sensitive period, the prime minister must act responsibly and not make dangerous moves that can wait until the swearing-in of a new government that will have the confidence of the Knesset. The appeal came after N12 reported a renewed dispute between Netanyahu and Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir over potential military action against Iran.

Following the October 27 election, a new government in Israel has still not been formed due to a political deadlock between Netanyahu's bloc and forces seeking to replace him. Netanyahu continues to serve as prime minister until a new cabinet is formed. President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming the next government; he has 28 days to do so, with the option of requesting an additional 14-day extension.

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Demand for briefings

Eisenkot asked the attorney general to ensure that he receives regular, structured and comprehensive briefings on current threat assessments, as well as access to intelligence assessments. Under the law, the prime minister must hold a security briefing for the opposition leader at least once a month. At the same time, a new opposition leader to replace Yair Lapid has not yet been officially appointed.

The Prime Minister's Office responded that all government decisions had been made solely on security grounds and in full coordination with security agencies. It called Eisenkot's letter an irresponsible move and an attempt to politicize national security issues. Eisenkot, for his part, questioned the refusal to provide him with operational briefings through official channels and also asked why Netanyahu, according to him, is trying to postpone a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee until next week.

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