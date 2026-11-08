In Spain, Eva Pajor scored a goal in her 100th match for Barcelona's women's team, which defeated Madrid CFF 5-1 in the 10th round of Liga F. The Polish footballer started for the Catalan club and scored before the break, Interia Sport reports.

A goal in first-half stoppage time

Esmee Brugts opened the scoring in the 39th minute. Pajor doubled Barcelona's lead in first-half stoppage time: she received a pass from Kerolin in the penalty area and fired first-time into the top corner.

By halftime, Barcelona had 83% possession. In the second half, the Catalan team scored three more times, through Carla Julià, Patricia Guijarro and Claudia Pina. Madrid CFF's only goal was scored by Ines Konan.

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Leading the championship

After 10 rounds, Barcelona lead the Liga F table, four points ahead of Real Madrid. Their advantage over Madrid CFF stands at 10 points.

This season, Pajor has three goals and eight assists in Liga F. Before the match against Madrid CFF, she had not scored in the previous three league rounds.

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