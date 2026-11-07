Polish tennis player Weronika Falkowska and American Alana Smith lost to Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale of India in the doubles semifinal of the WTA 250 tournament in Chennai, India. The match ended 6:2, 2:6, 10:8 in favor of the Indian duo, Interia Sport reports.

Course of the first two sets

Adkar and Bhosale won the first set 6:2. Falkowska and Smith lost their serves: the American lost her serve first, followed by the Polish player.

In the second set, the Indian players had break points in the third and fifth games, but Falkowska and Smith held their serves. At 3:2, the Polish-American pair secured their first break of the match, taking Adkar's serve without conceding a point. Toward the end of the game, the Indian player made two consecutive double faults and later sought medical assistance. Falkowska and Smith won the second set 6:2.

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Decider in the match tiebreak

In the deciding match tiebreak to 10 points, the Polish-American pair took a 3:0 lead, but their opponents leveled the score at 3:3. Falkowska and Smith then pulled ahead again at 6:3 and later held an 8:6 advantage.

At 8:7, Smith had two serves and could have finished the match in favor of her pair, but her lob was too short. Adkar and Bhosale leveled the score, then won the next two points and advanced to the final.

Falkowska's performance in Chennai

Falkowska and Smith were seeded second at the tournament. They reached the semifinal after victories over the pairs of Mai Hontama and Moyuka Uchijima, and Carolina da Silva and Ana Sofia Fick. For Falkowska, this was a chance to play in the final of a main-tour WTA doubles tournament for the second time in her career.

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