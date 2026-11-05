Polish tennis player Weronika Falkowska and American Alana Smith advanced to the doubles quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Chennai, India. In a match against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima and Mai Hontama, they won 2:6, 6:4, 10:1.

Comeback victory after losing the first set

Falkowska and Smith, seeded second at the tournament, lost the first set 2:6. In the second set, the Polish-American duo took a 5:0 lead, but Uchijima and Hontama narrowed the deficit to 4:5.

Falkowska and Smith won the decisive game of the second set and levelled the match in sets. They won the match tie-break 10:1.

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Quarterfinal opponents

As Interia Sport reports, Falkowska and Smith will play the Kazakh-Australian pair of Zhibek Kulambayeva and Gabriella Da Silva-Fick in the quarterfinals.

Smith is already in the top 100 of the WTA doubles rankings, which helped the duo secure the second seed. According to the outlet, winning the tournament in Chennai would allow Falkowska to enter the top 100 of the WTA doubles rankings.

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