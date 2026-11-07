Odungi Randa, head of the Luo Council of Elders, did not receive Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who arrived in Kenya’s Nyanza region. Musyoka’s delegation planned to visit Randa at his office in the Ofafa Memorial Hall in Kisumu before travelling to Homa Bay and Migori counties, but the meeting did not take place, Nation Kenya reports.

Conflicting versions

Musyoka told journalists that the elders had allegedly been instructed not to meet his delegation. Politician Eric Okeyo said that the sides had agreed the previous day on a meeting between 14 Luo representatives and an equal number of Kamba elders, but the arrangement fell through at around 19:00.

Randa rejected these claims. According to him, he did not receive an official letter or any other notification from Musyoka or his team regarding the planned meeting. He also said he was considering legal action against Okeyo over alleged defamation and damage to his reputation.

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The Council head’s position

Randa called the Ofafa Memorial Hall a cultural shrine of the Luo community, rather than a venue for political events or politicians’ symbolic statements. At the same time, he said he was ready to meet a delegation of Kamba elders at his home in Boya, Nyando County, if the discussion was purely cultural rather than political.

The Council head said that Luo elders had unanimously decided to support the re-election of Kenyan President William Ruto in 2027. He linked this position to the community’s participation in the broad coalition government and mentioned state appointments, the affordable housing programme, and infrastructure projects. Musyoka’s planned meeting with Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, chair of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, also did not take place because of his absence.

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