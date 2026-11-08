Finland studies Ukrainian anti-tank barriers — Taipei Times

Finland is studying the possibility of using anti-tank defensive structures similar to those Ukraine uses in the war to reinforce its 1,340km border with Russia, an aggressor state. At the same time, the country is strengthening NATO’s eastern flank amid the rearmament of Russian forces.

As Taipei Times reports, Finnish Army Commander Lieutenant General Pasi Välimäki said that Russia has begun rebuilding its military capabilities. According to him, T-90 tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and 2S19 self-propelled howitzers are arriving at depots.

Defence in northern conditions

Välimäki noted that Ukrainian defensive lines and anti-tank barriers help slow offensive operations. In his view, neither side in the war has yet found a reliable way to break through such lines and return to large-scale maneuver warfare.

At the same time, the Finnish military must assess how similar structures would function in harsh northern conditions. In particular, this concerns whether deep anti-tank ditches and obstacles could turn into artificial bodies of water due to environmental conditions.

According to the commander, Finland cannot prevent Russia’s rearmament, so its goal is deterrence: the Russian command must understand that an attack will not succeed.

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Rearmament and stockpiles

Finland retained conscription and a territorial defence reserve after the end of the Cold War. With a population of about 5.6 million, its defence forces can mobilize approximately 280,000 military personnel in wartime. After the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the country raised its readiness level and retrained 60,000 people over two years, while also beginning to rapidly replenish stocks of critically important materials.

Finland is carrying out a land forces modernization program planned through the end of the 2030s. It covers equipment, force structure, readiness and the ability to sustain combat operations. The Ministry of Defence said that at least as much will be spent on this area as on strategic programs for the navy and air force combined; the cost of those programs is estimated at no less than €11.6 billion.

Long-range capabilities and production

As part of its procurements, Finland is expanding its fleet of K9 self-propelled howitzers, upgrading heavy multiple-launch rocket systems to strike targets at distances of nearly 500km, and preparing to replace BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles. The country has also begun replacing its F/A-18 Hornet fighters with 64 F-35A aircraft, the first of which has already been delivered, and has ordered the David’s Sling missile defense system.

Välimäki emphasized that protection against missiles and drones involves not only intercepting them, but also the ability to strike launchers before launch. He also considers Finland’s industry’s ability to rapidly increase the production of weapons and ammunition in the event of a crisis or war to be critically important.

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