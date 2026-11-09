The European Commission is expected to ask Cyprus to submit a corrective plan within three months to accelerate emissions reductions. The European Commission’s annual report showed that the country is not on track to meet its binding climate targets for 2030, Cyprus Mail reports.

Exceeding limits

Cyprus, Croatia and Italy are expected to exceed their permitted emissions volumes in the first compliance period, covering 2021–2025. Cyprus is also forecast to exceed the limits in the second period, covering 2026–2030, along with Austria, Germany, Italy, Malta, Ireland, Lithuania and Sweden.

According to the European Commission, the EU has a surplus of around 140 million tonnes of allowances that could cover the shortfall of nine countries. At the same time, no transfers of allowances between member states have been registered.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Further procedure

European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said that Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra will soon send letters to the governments of nine countries. The Commission is to issue an opinion on the submitted plans within four months of receiving them.

Compliance will be checked for the first period, and for the second period in 2032. Overall, emissions in the relevant sectors in the EU are projected to fall by 38.5% by 2030 compared with 2005, which is 1.5 percentage points below the 40% target. Net greenhouse gas emissions in 2025 fell by 1.6% and were 39% lower than in 1990.

Read us on