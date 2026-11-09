In Oslo, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre advised Britain not to follow the Norwegian model of relations with the European Union. As Politico Europe reports, he said he would not recommend this format to London because of significant differences between the two countries’ economies.

Participation in the market without voting rights

Norway, with a population of 5.6 million, is part of the EU single market through the European Economic Area, but it is not a full member state of the European Union. Therefore, Oslo has no voting rights on the bloc’s trade rules.

Støre acknowledged that this system has an obvious democratic deficit. At the same time, he said Norwegian parliaments have considered it a pragmatic and acceptable way of engaging with the EU since 1995. The prime minister added that he does not see Britain or Canada being able to act in the same way.

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Additional agreements with Brussels

The head of the Norwegian government noted that participation in the single market is not enough: Norway also had to sign 100 additional agreements with Brussels in the areas of climate, students, security and other issues. According to him, after Brexit, British acquaintances asked him about the Norwegian path, but he cautioned that those who left the EU because of Brussels’ excessive influence should not choose this option.

Andy Burnham said that in the long term he wants Britain to return to the EU. Later this month, he plans to discuss opportunities to improve trade conditions at a summit with EU leaders. Støre stressed that Britain must find its own solution, but suggested strategic cooperation between Britain, Canada and Norway in the space sector and in rare-earth mineral supply chains.

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