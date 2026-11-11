France has banned Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council in the West Bank, from entering the country. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

According to the publication, French authorities made this decision in recent days. It concerns a ban on Dagan entering France.

Regional council head

Dagan heads the Samaria Regional Council in the West Bank. The Jerusalem Post also describes him as the head of an Israeli regional council in this territory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An unusual step

The Jerusalem Post called the French authorities' decision unusual. According to the newspaper, no previous cases were known in which France had banned the head of an Israeli regional council in the West Bank from entering the country.

The publication noted that this story is developing.

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