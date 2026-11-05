Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person in football whose wealth exceeded $1 billion in 2025. According to Forbes estimates, his fortune stands at around $1.2 billion, Interia Sport reports.

A significant part of Ronaldo’s wealth was generated not only by football income, but also by investments in the hotel business, medicine, technology and sports media. One of the key projects was the Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels chain, created after the footballer began cooperating with Portugal’s Pestana group in 2015.

Hotels and clinics

Five hotels operate under the Pestana CR7 brand — in Funchal, Lisbon, Madrid, New York and Marrakech. Ronaldo is an investor and is responsible for the use of his own brand, while the properties are managed by the Pestana group. The opening of the chain’s sixth hotel in Paris is planned for 2027.

In 2018, Ronaldo and Portuguese entrepreneur Paulo Ramos established Insparya, a company specializing in hair transplantation and baldness treatment. The company is developing a network of clinics in Europe and the Middle East.

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Technology and sports assets

In May 2024, the footballer became an investor and global ambassador for the US company WHOOP, which produces devices for monitoring physical activity, sleep and the body’s recovery. He also acquired a stake in the online television channel Live Mode TV, which operates in the sports media segment.

In February 2026, Ronaldo, according to the outlet, invested $7.5 million to acquire 10% of HBL Pro2col Software, a Herbalife subsidiary. It develops a digital platform for creating personalized plans on health, nutrition and daily habits.

That same month, through CR7 Sports Investments, he acquired a 25% stake in Spanish football club UD Almería. The value of the deal was not disclosed. In September, Ronaldo also invested €92 million in a consortium planning to acquire Saudi club Al-Nassr; the investor group included Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners and other participants.

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