The Moldovan government has imposed a five-year entry ban on Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of unrecognized Transnistria. The decision was a response to his trip to Moscow, where he received Russia’s Order of Honour, presented at the Kremlin by Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor state Russia.

Award at the Kremlin

Krasnoselsky arrived at the Kremlin on Wednesday during events marking Russia’s National Unity Day. According to Putin, the award was granted for merits in strengthening friendship and cooperation between peoples.

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan stated that Russia seeks to provoke Moldova and set a trap for it. According to him, Krasnoselsky ignored attempts to build a minimum level of trust with the left bank of the Dniester.

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Five-year restriction

The head of the Moldovan government called on Krasnoselsky to return to Tiraspol and stated that the authorities have the means to enforce the five-year entry ban. Information about the sanctions was also confirmed by Moldova’s Bureau for Reintegration, which handles Transnistrian issues.

As RMF24 reports, Krasnoselsky does not hold citizenship of the Republic of Moldova. When asked about the legal grounds for the restrictions, Tofan gave no explanation, calling the decision asymmetric.

The prime minister also noted that Chisinau allowed Krasnoselsky to travel to Moscow in order to facilitate negotiations on gas supplies to Transnistria in winter. Moldovan authorities had previously accused Moscow of actions aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country, including restricting gas supplies.

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