In Sydney, 90-year-old Eva Geller, who was wounded during a shooting attack at Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025, died in hospital. Since then, the woman had repeatedly undergone treatment for injuries sustained in the attack, The Guardian reports.

Treatment after the injury

According to a senior source in the Jewish community, Geller was recently taken to hospital again after developing an infection. There, she suffered a stroke and died.

The funeral was scheduled for Monday. A family representative asked that the family's privacy be respected during this difficult time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New South Wales Police said it was aware of the woman's death, was awaiting further information and was working with the coroner's office. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns described the news of Geller's death as painful and expressed condolences to her family and the Jewish community.

Circumstances of the attack

During a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025, 24-year-old Navid Akram and his 50-year-old father Sajid Akram opened fire. Fifteen people were killed in the attack and another 40 were injured.

Police shot Sajid Akram dead at the scene. Navid Akram was charged with 78 offences, including 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act. Investigators believe the attack may have been inspired by the Islamic State group; the case is before the court.

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