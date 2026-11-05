In Poland, the Sejm Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs gave a negative assessment of an initiative by lawmakers from the Law and Justice (PiS) party for a vote of no confidence in Minister of Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński. Twenty-one lawmakers voted for the negative opinion on the initiative, 12 voted against, and there were no abstentions, Interia reports.

The motion for a vote of no confidence in Poland’s interior minister was submitted by PiS lawmakers. Party representative Paweł Hreniak said at the meeting that under Kierwiński’s leadership, the ministry had allegedly become a tool of political struggle against the opposition, independent institutions, associations and the media. He also claimed that the minister’s actions undermine citizens’ trust in Polish services.

The minister’s response

Kierwiński responded that this was already PiS’s third initiative seeking his dismissal. According to him, he views it as recognition of efforts to correct security-sector problems left by the previous leadership of the ministry.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The minister also rejected accusations concerning the police presence near the Constitutional Tribunal. He said law enforcement officers were there to ensure compliance with the law and to protect the building and the people gathered in front of it. During the meeting, PiS lawmaker Mariusz Gosek was warned several times for interrupting the minister’s speech, while lawmaker Sebastian Kaleta was expelled from the meeting because of his behavior.

Previous dismissal attempt

In June, the Sejm already rejected a similar PiS motion for a vote of no confidence in Kierwiński. At that time, party representatives accused the minister of insufficient action during crisis situations and of reducing trust in state institutions.

The current initiative is also linked to events surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. PiS criticized the interior minister’s response to crisis situations and his oversight of key state institutions.

Read us on