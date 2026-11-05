Google has announced a long-term investment of $17 billion in the construction of its first data center in the US state of Wyoming. The facility will be located in Laramie County. To implement the project, the company is cooperating with Tallgrass Energy, Black Hills Energy, American Electric Power and Related Digital, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fuel cells and CCS

The project, implemented under a contract with American Electric Power, provides for a commercial 702-megawatt fuel cell installation with carbon capture and storage technology. Google called it the largest planned project of its kind.

Natural gas fuel cells in the United States will be manufactured by Bloom Energy. Tallgrass is to provide permanent storage of captured emissions at its Eastern Wyoming Sequestration Hub.

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Power supply and water resources

The new agreement will increase Google's total contracted carbon capture and storage capacity in the United States to nearly 1 gigawatt. The data center is planned to be equipped with air cooling to reduce pressure on local water resources.

Electricity for the facility will be supplied by gas generators operated by Tallgrass and Black Hills Energy. According to the company, the investment is expected to provide hundreds of millions of dollars in property tax revenue for Laramie County and School District No. 1.

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