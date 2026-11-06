Jonny Greenwood, guitarist and co-leader of the British band Radiohead, performed in Jerusalem, Israel, with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa. The concert took place on November 5 at the Sherover Hall of the Jerusalem Theatre and opened the 27th Jerusalem International Oud Festival, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Greenwood and Tassa took the stage alongside 17 musicians. Tickets for the evening concert sold out, and another performance was added for Friday afternoon.

Joint album

The program was built around the musicians' joint album, Jarak Qaribak, released in 2023. The title of the record translates as “Your neighbor is your friend.” The album reinterprets classic Arabic love songs from the Middle East, combining their traditional motifs with rock, electronic and world music.

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During the concert, Greenwood played electric guitar and bass guitar, and also worked with electronic percussion. Tassa performed vocal parts and played guitar. Guest vocalists Karrar Al-Saadi, known as Kiri, who was born in Baghdad, and Gianna Nadaf from Nazareth joined the performance.

Musicians' collaboration

Tassa and Greenwood have collaborated since 2017, when the Israeli musician opened for Radiohead during the band's U.S. tour. Before that, Tassa released the album Dudu Tassa and the Kuwaitis, dedicated to the work of his grandfather Daoud al-Kuwaiti and his brother Saleh—musicians who were born in Iraq and were well known in the Middle East in the 1940s.

From the stage, Tassa said he had brought together friends from Israel, Baghdad and England. He also mentioned last week's elections and said that music can overcome differences.

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