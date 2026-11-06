Commander of the Uganda Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said that in several months he will hand over command to a qualified officer. At the same time, he said he would remain for at least another year, without specifying the date of the handover. The Rio Times reports.

Statement on social media

Kainerugaba published the statement on 6 November on social media platform X. He wrote that his time as Chief of Defence Forces was coming to an end. The position entails command of the Uganda Defence Forces, the country’s national army, under the president as commander-in-chief.

The general also said that after handing over command, he would devote his life to Christ. His posts do not make clear whether this means ending his military service altogether or only stepping down as commander.

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Position and salary proposal

Muhoozi Kainerugaba is the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986. Museveni appointed him commander of the Defence Forces on 21 March 2024. In late August 2026, Kainerugaba also wrote on X that he intended to run for president in 2031.

Separately, the general proposed setting the base salary for rank-and-file servicemen at 2 million Ugandan shillings, approximately $500, starting from the next financial year. This remains a proposal: the post does not mention its approval or funding sources.

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