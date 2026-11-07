South African cricketer David Miller scored 93 runs off 55 balls in his debut match for Karnali Yaks in the Nepal Premier League in Kathmandu. His team lost to Sudurpaschim Royals by 39 runs, but Miller was named player of the match, Kathmandu Post reports.

Karnali Yaks were chasing a target of 177 runs and lost several wickets early. Miller came in to bat at number four with the score at 22/2, and after the powerplay the team was at 35/3. While the other Karnali Yaks players continued to lose wickets, he carefully guided the innings.

Seven sixes in his debut innings

Miller reached 50 runs off 38 balls, while his next 43 came off just 17. His tally included seven sixes, four of them in the final over. After hitting two consecutive fours in the sixth over, he did not score a boundary for nine overs before accelerating the pace.

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After the match, Miller said the pitch was slow, so in such conditions it was important to get into the right position and commit fully to the shots. He also said that the decision for him to bat at number four was made by the team management.

Karnali Yaks' upcoming matches

Karnali Yaks fast bowler Nandan Yadav said Miller's performance showed his teammates how to play on this ground and gave the bowlers much material to learn from. According to Yadav, despite his status as a global star, Miller is open to communicating with local players. Miller himself said that he also seeks to help local cricketers.

Karnali Yaks will play their next matches against Pokhara Avengers, Lumbini Lions and Chitwan Rhinos on November 9, 12 and 15, respectively. The team is close to a place in the top four.

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