Amnesty International has condemned attacks on the campaign convoys of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State, Nigeria. Among those targeted was the convoy of ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Attack in Argungu district

The human rights organization said it had analyzed video footage documenting coordinated attacks by armed groups. According to Amnesty International, the attackers blocked roads, beat opposition members with machetes, and severely damaged campaign participants’ vehicles.

In one of the verified recordings from the Argungu Local Government Area, the organization said that individuals it described as suspected political attackers can be seen chasing opposition members, beating them, and destroying vehicles. The attackers also threw stones and bottles at the convoys; they were armed with knives and machetes.

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Attack on media representatives

Amnesty International reported that the attackers also targeted media workers accompanying the political campaign. According to the organization, cameras and broadcasting equipment were destroyed. The human rights advocates believe this may have been an attempt to prevent the violence from being documented.

The organization linked the incident in Kebbi to a recent bloody clash against ADC campaign participants in the neighboring state of Sokoto. Amnesty International said such attacks complicate the exercise of the rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly.

The human rights advocates also criticized Nigerian security agencies and the federal authorities for what they described as a failure to prevent or stop attacks on opposition gatherings. They called on the authorities to immediately investigate the attack in Kebbi, hold the perpetrators and sponsors accountable, and guarantee protection for all political forces regardless of party affiliation.

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