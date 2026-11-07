In Pakistan, Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, has approached the Islamabad High Court seeking an urgent examination by an ophthalmologist. She is also asking to be allowed to receive treatment from doctors of her own choosing and at her own expense over concerns about deteriorating eyesight, Dawn reports.

Petition to the court

The application was filed as part of the hearing of appeals in the £190 million corruption case. The document asks the Adiala prison administration to prepare a new comprehensive medical report on Bushra Bibi’s condition, provide information on her diagnosis and treatment, and submit the relevant medical records to the court.

In addition to an examination by an ophthalmologist, the application asks for proper medical conditions to be ensured and for Bushra Bibi to be allowed to receive care from her personal doctors. She is serving a seven-year sentence in the £190 million corruption case. In December 2025, she was also sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-2 case, which concerned the purchase of an expensive jewelry set gifted to Imran Khan by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia during his visit in May 2021.

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Lawyer’s statements about her eyesight

Imran Khan’s lawyer, barrister Salman Safdar, submitted written testimony to the court about a meeting with Khan and Bushra Bibi at Adiala prison on November 2. According to him, the meeting lasted about 40 minutes, and Bushra Bibi was wearing very dark glasses.

Safdar said that after she removed the glasses at the request of Khan and the lawyer, her condition appeared extremely alarming. According to him, Bushra Bibi said that she could not tolerate sunlight or artificial light and could not open her eyes without protective glasses.

According to Bushra Bibi, doctors diagnosed her with a mature cataract and advised another eye operation around November 15. Her first eye operation took place on April 18, after which she was returned to Adiala prison. As the lawyer reported, she also expressed dissatisfaction with hygiene conditions in the prison and the medical care she receives there.

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