Nottingham Forest defeated Manchester City 3-1 in a Premier League match at the City Ground. Liam Delap scored two goals for the hosts, while Jair Cunha added another. Manchester City replied with a goal from Ryan Cherki.

Fast start for the hosts

According to Sky Sports News, Cunha opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute. He won the ball from Josko Gvardiol, broke through towards goal and finished the move with his left foot.

In the 18th minute, Delap doubled Forest's advantage. Xaver Schlager won the ball in midfield from Elliot Anderson and put the striker into a shooting position. Delap scored his second goal for the club.

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City's response and Delap's second goal

Manchester City had chances to reduce the deficit before the break. Erling Haaland beat goalkeeper Matz Sels, but Cunha cleared the ball after his shot. Early in the second half, Cherki scored with a powerful long-range strike to reduce the gap.

In the 73rd minute, Delap completed his brace. Morgan Gibbs-White passed the ball to him during a counterattack, after which the forward struck accurately into the top corner to make the final score 3-1. The defeat was Manchester City's third in a row in the Premier League, while Nottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone.

As the outlet notes, Manchester City became the first top-flight team in 122 years to win their first seven matches of the season and then lose the next three. The team is six points behind Arsenal.

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