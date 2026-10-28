In Quetta, Pakistan, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti acknowledged shortcomings in the work of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), which carries out road projects. He said that even roads built in his constituency had deteriorated.

Criticism in the provincial assembly

The issue of the condition of road works in the provincial assembly was raised by National Party leader and former Balochistan Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch. He expressed concern over the suspension of work on projects of Pakistan’s National Highway Authority (NHA) and called for the issue to be raised with the federal government, Dawn reports.

Baloch also said that the FWO awarded contracts according to its own preferences and often explained delays by security considerations. According to him, most project directors are based in Karachi or Islamabad rather than Quetta.

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Contractors and security

In response, Bugti said that the organisation received projects with the expectation of quality execution, but later passed the work on to smaller subcontractors. In his view, this resulted in poor quality of work. The chief minister added that the elected provincial assembly also shares dissatisfaction with the FWO’s work.

Regarding NHA projects, Bugti noted that some road schemes are also affected by security problems. According to him, the authorities are working to resolve them.

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