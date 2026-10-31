Senior commander of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Siddik Ander announced his departure from the paramilitary group and accused its leadership of nepotism. He said this in a video obtained by Al Jazeera.

Accusations against the leadership

Ander claims that relatives of RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, control the group’s finances, weapons, movement of fighters and the granting of military ranks. According to him, the RSF have become a purely family project, with Hemedti’s family managing all key matters.

The commander also said that people who speak out against this arrangement and tell the truth may face expulsion from the group, imprisonment or a concealed death. Hemedti’s brother, Abdel Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, serves as the RSF’s deputy commander.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Series of departures from the RSF

Ander’s departure was the latest in a series of RSF commanders switching sides this year. On October 8, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Azraq al-Fanjari said that he was leaving the group along with 300 officers and soldiers and 30 military vehicles. He also called on other fighters to leave the RSF, expressing regret over the suffering caused by the war.

On September 25, Al-Tayeb al-Wahidu, according to Sudan Tribune, joined the Sudanese Armed Forces along with 50 fighters in Omdurman. He cited abuses within the RSF as the reason. In May, Brigadier Ali Rizgalla, known as Savanna, announced his departure, while in April Major General al-Nur Ahmed Adam, known as al-Kubba, joined the army.

War in Sudan

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF began in April 2023 after a power struggle, including disagreements over integrating the paramilitary group into the regular armed forces. Since then, the conflict has forced about 13 million people to leave their homes and led to famine in part of the country.

Read us on