Bahrain hosted the 23rd meeting of the chiefs of staff of the armed forces of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The GCC Supreme Military Committee discussed further intensifying joint military cooperation, strengthening defense ties, and enhancing coordination and cohesion among the armed forces of the council’s countries, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Defense coordination issues

Participants in the meeting, hosted by Bahrain on Thursday, reviewed military matters of mutual interest as well as ways to develop cooperation and coordination in pursuit of common interests.

Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defence Force Lieutenant General Thiab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi said that the gravity of the current stage and the exceptional attacks it is facing place everyone before a historic responsibility. According to him, this requires full solidarity, close coordination, and joint work to counter threats to the security and stability of the Gulf countries.

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Bahrain’s statement

Al Nuaimi noted that Bahrain consistently emphasizes the need to strengthen defense systems and their integration, as well as to support the foundations of the Gulf states’ joint military architecture.

He expressed hope that the meeting would help achieve the progress sought by the participating countries and contribute to lasting security, stability, and prosperity.

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