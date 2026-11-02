In South Korea, a special investigation team conducted raids at the headquarters of the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, over suspicions of illegal monthly allowances paid to its members. This was reported by Korea Herald.

Raids at the commission’s leadership

According to the special counsel team led by Lee Tae-han, 65 people, including four prosecutors, were involved in the operation. They searched the offices of the chairperson and secretary-general of the National Election Commission.

Investigators suspect that the commission illegally paid allowances to nine of its members, allegedly to promote the holding of free and fair elections. The total amount of these payments was 905.8 million won, or about $677,000.

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Payments since 2020

According to the investigation team, the amount of payments in 2020 was 171.5 million won. The annual volume of such payments exceeded the 100 million won threshold established by the law on punishment for acts causing losses to the state treasury.

The allowances continued to be paid after the Board of Audit and Inspection and the National Assembly pointed out the lack of legal grounds for such payments. According to investigators, funds allocated for other needs may also have been redirected for them.

Lee Tae-han’s team was formed in September to investigate a shortage of ballots on the day of the June 3 local elections and other possible violations in the work of the electoral body.

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