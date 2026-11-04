Israel has begun upgrading the "Hourglass" defensive barrier along the border with the Gaza Strip. The work is being carried out by the Defense Ministry's Border and Seam Directorate under the command of Major General Eran Ofir, taking into account lessons from the October 7 attack and the war with Hezbollah, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Reinforcing gates and protecting the fence

One area of the upgrade involves reinforcing gates on the international border separating Israeli and Palestinian territory. They are to be made more difficult to breach while retaining the ability for military personnel to pass through in the southern and northern sectors of the Gaza Division.

An analysis of terrain and geographic conditions along the border is also being conducted in order to carry out the necessary engineering work before the winter period. Soil erosion and flooding by seasonal watercourses are possible in the area and could damage the fence.

Another area involves establishing protected passageways that will enable military personnel to move quickly from one side of the barrier to the other.

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Countering drones and early warning

Technologies and operational methods for countering very-low-altitude threats, including fiber-optic-controlled drones, are to be integrated into the defense system. According to the publication, Hezbollah used such unmanned aircraft against Israeli military personnel in southern Lebanon, and during the war they became a significant challenge for defense.

Similar technologies are planned for use on Israel's other borders, primarily on the border with Lebanon. Separately, the integration of modern intelligence-gathering systems is being prepared to enhance early warning of various threats and the security of the border area.

The 64-kilometer barrier faced criticism after the October 7 attack, when it was breached in dozens of places. As the Jerusalem Post notes, General Staff investigations concluded that the fence fulfilled its intended function: it marked the border, delayed infiltration attempts, and signaled them. At the same time, due to changing conditions on the borders, a decision was made to strengthen the system.

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