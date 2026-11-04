Man wounded by six bullets in Nepal — Kathmandu Post

In the municipality of Gaur in Nepal, 28-year-old Rakesh Yadav sustained severe injuries in a shooting carried out by an unidentified group on the evening of November 3. The attack occurred at around 9:15 p.m. near a water tank in the Gadhawa Tol area, in Ward No. 4 of Gaur Municipality, the Kathmandu Post reports.

Six gunshot wounds

According to Rautahat district police, Yadav suffered six gunshot wounds: three to the back, one to the upper right arm, and two to the legs. Law enforcement officers found three empty pistol shell casings at the scene of the attack.

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Victim taken to hospital

The injured man was initially taken to the Provincial Hospital in Gaur. He was later transferred to Nepal Mediciti Vayodha Hospital in Birgunj for further treatment. According to police, Yadav is in critical condition.

The identities of the attackers and the motive for the shooting have not yet been established. Police are investigating the incident.

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