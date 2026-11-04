In Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Judge Ali Baig ordered that daily reports be submitted on the progress of the investigation into the murder of four members of one family in Skardu. As Dawn reports, the reports will be submitted through the registrar of the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court until further orders.

Daily oversight of the investigation

The decision was made after the judge met with the relatives of the victims, who appealed to him for justice. Ali Baig assured them that every possible measure would be taken within the law to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation.

The Senior Superintendent of Police in Skardu, who is responsible for the investigation, was instructed to ensure impartial and prompt work on the case. Daily reports must be submitted without interruption through the court registrar so that the chief judge can personally monitor the progress of the investigation.

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Detention of suspects

On Monday, Gilgit-Baltistan police reported the detention in Kurram district of two main suspects in the murder that took place on October 30. They were to be brought to Gilgit-Baltistan for further investigative and legal procedures. Police are also continuing to search for other suspects, coordinating their actions with authorities in Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

A special investigation team was formed to investigate the case, led by the deputy inspector general of police for Baltistan and including senior officials from the counterterrorism department and Skardu police. The victims were 35-year-old Aslam, his 30-year-old wife Hania, and their children — four-year-old Mehdi and two-year-old Dua Zehra. They were found murdered in their home.

According to police, the motive may have been a conflict related to the couple's marriage. Police registered an FIR against the deceased woman's possible relatives. Investigators believe the suspects arrived in Skardu, committed the murders and flew to Lahore the following morning.

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