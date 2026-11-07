Eight police officers dismissed in Rawalpindi over negligence — Dawn

In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, eight police officers were dismissed from service following a departmental inquiry. According to Dawn, the inquiry found them guilty of inadequate service provision to citizens and negligent performance of official duties. Three constables were also dismissed following corruption complaints.

Who was dismissed

The decision was made by Rawalpindi CPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera as part of an internal police disciplinary procedure. Those dismissed included a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, a head constable and five constables.

The sub-inspector was dismissed over negligence in providing services to citizens. The assistant sub-inspector was dismissed for serious negligence in performing professional duties. The head constable and two constables were also dismissed for negligence in the performance of official duties, while another three constables were dismissed following corruption complaints.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Citizens’ appeals

Separately, Senior Superintendent of Police Investigations Saifullah held an open reception for citizens at the Police Lines headquarters. He instructed the responsible officers to review residents’ appeals.

Saifullah stated that legal action on the marked applications must be ensured within the specified timeframes. According to him, negligence in promptly resolving citizens’ problems will not be tolerated. He also noted that protecting citizens’ lives and property and providing them with services is a priority in line with the vision of the chief minister of Punjab province.

Read us on