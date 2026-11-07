A court for gender-based violence cases in Haripur, Pakistan, sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl. He was also sentenced to seven years in prison under Section 53 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act.

Case circumstances

According to Dawn, on July 8, 2020, the girl, who had been considered missing for some time, was found near her home in the Mohalla Darband area of the town of Khalabat. She was crying and bleeding.

The child told her parents about the incident. Neighbors identified the suspect using CCTV footage. Khalabat Township police detained the man and registered a case under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 53 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa child protection law.

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Court verdict

After a six-year trial, Judge Shah Faisal sentenced the convict to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 200,000 Pakistani rupees for rape. Under the child protection law, he was also sentenced to seven years in prison and fined 100,000 rupees.

The court applied the provisions of Section 382-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure and ruled that both prison terms would be served concurrently.

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