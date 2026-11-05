Google, Meta and TikTok have filed separate lawsuits in California courts seeking to block the state’s Assembly Bill 1709, which is aimed at protecting children from potentially harmful social media features. As Engadget reports, the law prohibits platforms from offering minors features it defines as psychologically exploitative and capable of causing compulsive use.

What features the law restricts

Assembly Bill 1709 is part of a broader package of initiatives introduced by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Examples of such features include automatic video playback and personalized recommendations for users under the age of 16.

When signing the law, Newsom said that children’s safety must be a priority in matters related to how social platforms operate. According to him, the state will not stand aside when unregulated technologies create risks for children.

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Companies’ arguments and reaction

Google, Meta and TikTok argue that the law contradicts the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act. In its lawsuit, Meta said that the state cannot restrict the company’s editorial decisions under the First Amendment. Google and TikTok put forward similar arguments.

The nonprofit organization Electronic Frontier Foundation also criticized the law, calling it a threat to privacy and freedom of speech, and unsuccessfully urged the governor to veto the document.

At the same time, Google, Meta and TikTok are facing thousands of lawsuits from individuals, school districts, cities and government institutions. The plaintiffs claim that the platforms cause addiction in children and have triggered a mental health crisis. Meta recently agreed to pay up to $18 billion as part of a settlement in a case concerning children’s privacy and social media addiction. The company said it would make changes to its platforms to make them less addictive for young users, but denies any wrongdoing.

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