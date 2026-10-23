Japan’s Ministry of Education plans to create a new one-year program that will allow adults with a university education to obtain a license to teach in schools. The initiative is intended to make it easier to transition into the teaching profession and help attract more educators, The Japan Times reports.

Requirements for participants

The program will be available to working adults who hold a university degree. Candidates will be selected by postgraduate education institutions together with local education boards. After completing the course, participants will be able to apply for a license to teach at elementary, junior high or high schools.

To complete the program, participants will need to earn at least 36 credits. About 10 credits will be allocated to subjects covering teaching methods and understanding students, while another approximately 26 credits will be devoted to practical training in schools.

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Practicum pay and launch

During the practicum, participants will be able to receive pay while working under a temporary teaching license. According to the ministry’s plan, this is intended to reduce the financial burden on those who decide to change professions.

For a standard elementary school license, the ministry plans to require at least 57 credits, and at least 56 credits for junior high and high schools. Participants in the new program will receive credit for 20 credits based on their work experience.

Currently, adults who did not undergo teacher training at a university or another educational institution need three years to obtain a license through a postgraduate education institution program. The ministry plans to submit a bill next year to the regular parliamentary session on amendments to the Act on Certification of Educational Personnel and launch the program in fiscal 2030, which begins in April 2030.

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