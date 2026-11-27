As a result of an attack on a National Guard post in Sanam, Abala department in southwestern Niger, 13 soldiers were killed and another 20 were wounded. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing the country's Ministry of Defense. The attack occurred on Thursday.

Attack on the National Guard post

According to the defense ministry, the post was attacked by a large group of armed assailants. The ministry called them terrorists without specifying their affiliation with a particular group. On Friday, Islamic State published a statement on its Telegram channel claiming responsibility for the attack.

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Casualties and security situation

Niger's Ministry of Defense also said that several militants were neutralized during the clash and their logistical equipment was destroyed. The ministry stressed that the casualty figures are preliminary and that the most seriously wounded soldiers were evacuated for medical care.

Earlier this week, another 11 soldiers were killed in Baroua in the eastern Diffa region. Niger is confronting jihadist groups linked to Islamic State and al-Qaeda. As the publication notes, repeated battlefield losses have heightened tensions within the armed forces, culminating in a failed mutiny in late August.

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